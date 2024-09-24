APRIL 2025
By: 12 September 2024
24th-27th April 2025, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what is probably the highest level of surgical training that can be provided outside of actual surgery.

Our faculty are selected for their recognised expertise and teaching ability. NSpine provides the foundation at IRCAD for you to experience the ideal training workshops.

Our delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events – and especially the faculty – to hone their skills and acquire new cutting edge techniques.

The faculty : delegate ratio is 1:2 or 1:4 and for select expert training modules 1:1.

Combining cadaveric and live tissue training is an advanced and highly effective means of teaching not only advanced approaches to the spine and implant handling, but also the management of complications which may occur. Especially with regard to anterior and lateral lumbar and thoracic techniques where the approaches are complex and the potential for complications significant.

NSpine is therefore proud to again be hosting the unique combined cadaveric and live tissue training event at the famous IRCAD centre. A number of workshops are available to be combined to uniquely meet the individual delegates training need. An international faculty panel of highest repute will deliver comprehensive training with a focus on 1:2 faculty – delegate ratio.

For more information and to register, visit: NSpine 5th Cadaveric & Live Tissue Course – Strasbourg – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences

