NOVEMBER 2024
By: 12 September 2024
1-2 November 2024, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; Cape Town, South Africa

The NSpine course is designed to empower the next generation of spinal surgeons through immersive, hands-on training in Endoscopy, ALIF/XLIF, and Cervical procedures.

Led by an esteemed international and local faculty, handpicked for their unparalleled expertise and dedication to teaching, this event is set within the state-of-the-art Sunskill Laboratory at the prestigious Biomedical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University.

Course Highlights:

  • Hands-on Training: Three delegates per workstation with rotating faculty to optimize training exposure.
  • Expert Faculty: International and local experts renowned for their skills and teaching ability.
  • Modular Rotation: Up to 2 full days of hands-on training through modular rotations at workstations.
  • Preparatory Lectures: Access to a series of preparatory lectures provided through our partners at eccElearning.
  • Case Discussions: Engage in case discussions led by local and international experts.

Course Structure:

Our two-day course is meticulously structured to provide in-depth training on both intermediate and advanced techniques, ensuring that participants are well-equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in EndoscopyALIF/XLIF, or Cervical procedures.

Delegates will receive up to 2 full days of hands-on training through a modular rotation at workstations.

In addition to this, they will be provided with a series of preparatory lectures prior to the event through our partners at eccElearning. Incorporated in the course structure, delegates will also get access to our case discussions led by local and international experts.

The NSpine Cadaveric Surgical Training Course in Cape Town is not just an event; it is a platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth. Surgeons from around the world gather at NSpine events, and this course, in particular, is tailored for those with a keen interest in learning or furthering their skills in Endoscopy Techniques, ALIF/XLIF, or Cervical procedures.

 

For more information and to register, visit: NSpine Cadaveric Training Course Cape Town – November 2024 (01/11-02/11) – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 12 September 2024

24th-27th April 2025, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 12 September 2024

13-17 January 2025, NSpine Winter Masterclass; Switzerland

NSpine's special “Masterclass” is now established as the premier case discussion forum; renowned not only the discussion of complex cases,...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 12 September 2024

1-2 November 2024, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; Cape Town, South Africa

The NSpine course is designed to empower the next generation of spinal surgeons through immersive, hands-on training in Endoscopy, ALIF/XLIF,...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 3 September 2024

Surgeon in Focus with Ahmet Alanay

EUROSPINE President Ahmet Alanay  is a spine surgeon treating both adult and paediatric spinal disorders. He established the Comprehensive Spine...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

24th-27th April 2025, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

- 12 September 2024

13-17 January 2025, NSpine Winter Masterclass; Switzerland

- 12 September 2024

1-2 November 2024, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; Cape Town, South Africa

- 12 September 2024

Surgeon in Focus with Ahmet Alanay

- 3 September 2024

Navigating the future: Revolutionising spine surgery with advanced CT imaging

- 29 August 2024

New network launched by Spinal Research aims to unlock UK research potential into spinal cord injury

- 1 August 2024
BROWSE BY SECTION