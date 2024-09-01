1-2 November 2024, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; Cape Town, South Africa

The NSpine course is designed to empower the next generation of spinal surgeons through immersive, hands-on training in Endoscopy, ALIF/XLIF, and Cervical procedures.

Led by an esteemed international and local faculty, handpicked for their unparalleled expertise and dedication to teaching, this event is set within the state-of-the-art Sunskill Laboratory at the prestigious Biomedical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University.

Course Highlights:

Hands-on Training: Three delegates per workstation with rotating faculty to optimize training exposure.

Three delegates per workstation with rotating faculty to optimize training exposure. Expert Faculty: International and local experts renowned for their skills and teaching ability.

International and local experts renowned for their skills and teaching ability. Modular Rotation: Up to 2 full days of hands-on training through modular rotations at workstations.

Up to 2 full days of hands-on training through modular rotations at workstations. Preparatory Lectures: Access to a series of preparatory lectures provided through our partners at eccElearning.

Access to a series of preparatory lectures provided through our partners at eccElearning. Case Discussions: Engage in case discussions led by local and international experts.

Course Structure:

Our two-day course is meticulously structured to provide in-depth training on both intermediate and advanced techniques, ensuring that participants are well-equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in Endoscopy, ALIF/XLIF, or Cervical procedures.

Delegates will receive up to 2 full days of hands-on training through a modular rotation at workstations.

In addition to this, they will be provided with a series of preparatory lectures prior to the event through our partners at eccElearning. Incorporated in the course structure, delegates will also get access to our case discussions led by local and international experts.

The NSpine Cadaveric Surgical Training Course in Cape Town is not just an event; it is a platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth. Surgeons from around the world gather at NSpine events, and this course, in particular, is tailored for those with a keen interest in learning or furthering their skills in Endoscopy Techniques, ALIF/XLIF, or Cervical procedures.

For more information and to register, visit: NSpine Cadaveric Training Course Cape Town – November 2024 (01/11-02/11) – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences