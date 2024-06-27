Kuros Biosciences announces peer-reviewed publication of MagnetOs MAXA level 1 study outcomes in spine

Kuros Biosciences, a manufacturer of bone healing technologies, recently announced the publication of a peer-reviewed manuscript that details the clinical data of its MAXA Level 1 prospective, multi-center, randomized, intra-patient controlled clinical study in Spine1.

Published clinical results of “Efficacy of Biphasic Calcium Phosphate Ceramic with a Needle-shaped Surface Topography Versus Autograft in Instrumented Posterolateral Spinal Fusion: A Randomized Trial” include fusion data on 91 patients and 128 segments with 1-year follow-up after surgery. As previously reported and now detailed in the peer-reviewed publication, the data demonstrates:

effectiveness as a standalone* alternative to autograft in challenging posterolateral fusions (PLF); Nearly double the fusion rate as compared to autograft in PLF, showing a 79% overall fusion rate with MagnetOs as independently measured with fine-cut CT, compared to 47% for autograft, which included difficult-to-treat patients of current and former smokers (n=19 and 35 respectively); and

Noninferiority of MagnetOs versus autograft per study design, with primary outcome analysis even indicating MagnetOs superiority.

“We are extremely pleased to share the results of the MAXA study with the medical community,” said Moyo C. Kruyt, MD, PhD, lead researcher in the MAXA study. “The MAXA study demonstrates for the first time that an advanced synthetic bone substitute likely performs better than the current gold standard autograft in a challenging posterolateral fusion location.”

Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said, “Kuros is committed to supporting clinical research and providing evidence-based solutions for next generation bone healing technologies. This study’s acceptance and publication in Spine is proof of that commitment.” Fair continued, “We commend Professor Kruyt and his team for their independent efforts and their desire to provide the spine community and their patients with a robust level 1 study that supports the use of MagnetOs for difficult to treat patients and highlights a viable alternative to autograft.”

The publication, which includes additional details such as study design, patient demographics, inclusion/exclusion criteria, and complications reported in the study, can be accessed on the Spine website and is also available on the Kuros Biosciences website.