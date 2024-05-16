COMPANY NEWS NEWS
By: 16 May 2024
Osteotec announces Lisa Watts as National Sales Manager of new spine division

Osteotec, a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, recently announced it has strengthened its leadership team with the
appointment of Lisa Watts as national sales manager.

The newly created role will see Watts bring her wealth of industry experience to lead the introduction of an exciting new vertical within the company.

The launch of the spine division marks a strategic shift for Osteotec, diversifying its offering to customers beyond its existing focus on orthopaedic extremities. The new offering will provide surgeons with the exceptional sales and operational support Osteotec is known for, while providing new opportunities for growth in partnership with
leading manufacturers.

“I am thrilled to join the Osteotec team and play a role in the company’s expansion into the spine market,” said Lisa Watts. “Osteotec’s dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my professional ethos, and I am excited to lead the charge in delivering best-in-class products and services
to surgeons and patients alike.”

Having previously held sales, marketing and management roles with businesses including DePuy Synthes and NuVasive, Lisa Watts was also the founder of Who Are You – the UK’s first medical industry accreditation company.

With a track record of building high-performing sales teams, implementing effective sales strategies and driving revenue growth, the appointment reaffirms Osteotec’s commitment to providing leading specialist solutions and superior services to the UK’s top spine surgeons, expanding their treatment offering and delivering better patient outcomes.

“The addition of Lisa Watts to our team represents a significant milestone for Osteotec,” said Osteotec Sales & Marketing Director Dean Stockwell. “Her extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving the success of our new spine division, and I look forward to working with her to increase and support sales
through our shared expertise, ensuring our customers enjoy the best possible experience, service and support in the industry.

“This launch is the latest example of our strategy for growth and we are excited to announce our new manufacturing partners to the market in the coming weeks.”

 

Image: Lisa pictured with Osteotec Group General Manager Anthony McClellan, submitted by Osteotec

