Women Spine Network – Together for Science

For the first time in its history, Spineart is organizing an exclusive event for women in the spine industry in Luzern, on September 22nd-23rd, 2023.

The goal of this program is to offer women spine surgeons a dedicated platform to advance the dialogue on important spine topics, make lasting connections and inspire each other. This unique event in Switzerland will gather recognized Swiss spine surgeons as well as speakers from other industries.

Since day one, we are driven by the same philosophy: Quality Innovation Simplicity and while we always want to be at the state of the art with our products, we also decided to accompany our clients in the best way possible with our Education platform, for which we are recognized worldwide. This year, we wanted to push the boundaries and be the first Swiss company in our domain to invest in the idea of creating this exclusive platform of exchange. This event will be the first of a long list to create opportunities to be and to advance science together.

Zoom on our guest speakers:

Since we know that not only the technical aspect is important to achieve success, we also wanted to offer interpersonal aspiration. That is why our special guests are composed of:

A professional military pilot in the Swiss Air Force, Susanne Siegenthaler

The founder and President of Swiss Female Orthopaedics, Dr. Med. Nermine Habib

The Co-founder and managing partner of Women’s Leadership academy, Dr. Adéla Wyncoll

The EMBA HSG Chief Clinical Officer of the Hirslanden Group, Dr. Med. Dominique Kuhlen.

About Spineart:

Spineart’s mission is to transform spine surgery for patients, surgeons and hospitals by developing procedures and medical devices that are safe and efficient, used by surgeons to enhance their patient’s life.

True to its values: Quality, Innovation, Simplicity, Spineart is renown as a pioneer in the fields of disc prosthesis, simplification of surgical acts, 3D printed titanium and traceability of surgical implants. Today, Spineart still is at the forefront of its sector with the development of a complete portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies for surgical assistance.

