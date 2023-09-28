Review of the First Women Spine Network September 28, 2023

For the first time in its history, Spineart has organized an exclusive event for women in the spine industry in Luzern, Switzerland last week.

Message from the organisers:

The goal of this programme was to offer women spine surgeons a dedicated platform to advance the dialogue on important spine topics, make lasting connections and inspire each other.

Considering the quality of the exchanges between the 22 participants who addressed scientific subjects but also discussed how to strengthen the science ecosystem together, we are delighted to share that the mission was accomplished!

We would like to thank all our special guests Susanne Siegenthaler, Military pilot in the Swiss Air Force, Dr. Med. Nermine Habib, Founder and President of Swiss Female Orthopaedics, Dr. Adéla Wyncoll, Co-Founder and managing partner of Women’s Leadership Academy and Dr. Med. Dominique Kuhlen, Chief Clinical Officer of the Hirslanden Group. A special thanks also goes to our speakers Dr. Caroline Hirsch, Dr. Sara Burguet, Dr. Lima Sprenger, Dr. Sonja Häckel and Dr. Raluca Reitmeier and to all the participants.

We are absolutely certain that this event will be the first of a long list and we can’t wait for the next editions!

