Annual Vesalius Innovation Award launched to advance the future of science May 18, 2023

For the fourth consecutive year, Karger Publishers is seeking top-of-the-line applicants for its Vesalius Innovation Award.

The award is aimed at early-stage startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors that are developing innovative technological solutions with a significant impact in their respective fields.

This year marks the fourth year of the Vesalius Innovation Award, with a total of $25,000 in prizes to be granted to the top performers. The winner will receive $15,000, while the two runners-up will be awarded $5,000 each.

The focus of this year’s competition is on knowledge communication, patient centricity, and artificial intelligence. Early-stage startups in the health sciences are encouraged to submit their award applications via the dedicated website, www.karger.com/via from May 15 to September 3.

The judging panel is comprised of leading Health Sciences and publishing experts, who will evaluate the submissions and provide feedback to the participants. After the evaluation by the jury, the top five shortlisted startups will be invited to present their ideas at the STM Week in London in December. This is an excellent opportunity for the startups to showcase their innovations to a wider audience and gain valuable exposure.

The Vesalius Innovation Award has been presented in collaboration with the STM Association since its inception, and the organizers are grateful for the continued support of Gold Sponsor Molecular Connections, new Silver Sponsor Park56, alongside the new partner Silverchair.

Last year’s winner was ImageTwin, which offers an AI-driven solution for detecting manipulations and duplications in the figures within scientific articles. Over the course of the award’s history, over 13% of all previous applicants, not just the winners, have continued to partner with Karger.

The Vesalius Innovation Award, whose name originates from the renaissance rebel and pioneer of modern anatomy Andreas Vesalius, is an excellent opportunity for startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors to gain recognition and support for their innovative ideas. Karger encourages all eligible startups to apply and wishes them the best of luck in the competition.

For more information about entry, please visit: https://www.karger.com/pages/vesalius-innovation-award