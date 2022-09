15-21 January 2023, NSpine Arosa Winter Masterclass; Switzerland September 5, 2022

Now in its 6th year, the NSpine Arosa Winter Masterclass has become established as one of the premier international case discussion forums, renown not only for the complexity of cases discussed, but also for the very open debating culture.

Many of our delegates return each year confirming the event as their most valuable professional learning experience.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the perfect location of the Kulm Hotel allows intense academic sessions balanced with winter recreation.

Course format:

Case based interactive discussions

The complexity is at expert level and covers unusual cases, technical challenges, custom solutions and complications – typically around 30 cases are covered per day

Each Masterclass group includes 4 sessions (total of 12 hours)

Delegates may book onto multiple groups

Faculty and cases differ between groups

Each day is concluded with a networking dinner

Course content:

Deformity / Min Invas Degenerative challenges are the primary focus with trauma and tumour featured in specific cases

Discussions and cases can however expand into any area of interest especially complex subspecialty cases

Delegates are welcome to bring cases and the content and level of complexity is flexibly adjusted according to the requirements and preferences of the group.

Course topics:

Paediatric Deformity: Early onset scoliosis

Congenital and syndromic scoliosis

Dysraphic condition and myelomeningocele

Caudal regression

Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis

Spondylolisthesis

Growth modulation

Complex reconstructive techniques

Cervical deformity

Paediatric trauma

Paediatric tumours

Neuromonitoring incidents