HEE Chief Executive invites students to consider a career in the NHS

Congratulations to those who have received their GCSE and A-levels results and are now moving towards a career in the NHS. If you are undecided on your next steps, it’s never too late to think about a role or course within the Health and Social Care service. NHS Health Careers are on hand to provide resources and support to help students prepare for their next step towards an NHS career. HEE wants to assure students that it is not too late to apply for an NHS career, as there are a range of clinical and non-clinical NHS routes available to them: Students can still apply for a university course using UCAS Clearing.

NHS apprenticeships are an excellent opportunity to earn, gain work experience and achieve nationally recognised qualifications at the same time.

NHS Volunteering opportunities are a fantastic way to expand work experience, learn more about working for the Health and Social Care sector and help prepare students for any future roles within the NHS. Navina Evans, Chief Executive, Health Education England said: “No matter what your results are today, I want to congratulate everyone on completing their studies. The last two years have been particularly hard on students, which is why you should all be immensely proud of yourselves. “Try not to panic if you did not get the results you were expecting – with over 1.3 million employees working in the NHS, every individual comes from a different background with a range of valuable skills and experiences.” “I am incredibly honoured to be part of a multi-professional organisation, no matter what your interests or aspirations are, we’ve got just the role for you.” HEE encourages all students to visit our NHS Careers website, where they can access NHS application and interview tips, identify their transferable skills and find the NHS career that best suit them through our careers quiz. Contact the NHS Health Careers team: Telephone: 0345 60 60 655

Email: advice@healthcareers.nhs.uk

Twitter: @HealthCareersUK