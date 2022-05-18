18-19 November 2022, Current concepts in spine deformity course; Poland May 9, 2022

This curriculum-based, interactive regional course in spine deformity is designed for 150-200 delegates by the Scoliosis Research Society and regionally representative SRS members.

These courses combine lectures, case presentations, and panel discussions covering a broad range of spinal deformity issues. SRS Regional Courses also include Industry Workshops and an Exhibit Hall.

For orthopaedic and neurosurgeons who have completed specialty training, who practice spine surgery and have an interest in operative and non-operative treatment of patients with spinal deformity.

Target Audience

Residents, fellows, orthopaedic and neurosurgeons who have an interest and are involved in spinal deformity management and treatment.

Admission To Sessions

Official name badges will be required for admission to all sessions. All Current Concepts in Spine Deformity attendees receive a name badge with their registration materials.

Language

The Current Concepts in Spine Deformity will be presented in English.

Reduced Rate Registration

Countries that qualify for reduced rate registration.

