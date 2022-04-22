WOMBAT® ST from SIGNUS

The WOMBAT is not only available in PEEK but also ST. WOMBAT® ST is manufactured from proven titanium alloy (Ti-6Al-4V).

WOMBAT® ST – Structural Titanium – is a TLIF cage with an open-pore titanium grid structure that, with its defined pore design, imitates the architecture of natural bone. The interconnection between the pores ensures optimal oxygen and nutrient supply, creating the optimal foundation for osseointegration. The implant also offers more space for fusion, with 70% of WOMBAT® ST consisting of pores. The roughness of the implant – in addition to its toothed endplate design that has been tried and tested by SIGNUS – optimises the primary stability and counteracts migration of the implant. In addition, the lateral surfaces are embedded in a smooth frame to minimise the required preparation and to protect the nerve structures during the implantation procedure.

ST Line Advantages at one glance

Greater contact area with the defined surface topology

Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability

Reduced risk of implant migration

Open, macroporous titanium structure

Resembles natural cancellous architecture

Enables not only attachment of bone but also osseointegration

70% pores

Little foreign material – more space for fusion

Optimised visibility in the image converter

More information on WOMBAT:

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For almost 30 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com