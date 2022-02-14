ROTAIO® from Signus – approved clinical benefit February 14, 2022

Clinical outcome and ROM analysis after single-level cervical total disc replacement using a cervical disc prosthesis

Does exact implant positioning play a central role in the clinical outcome of patients? YES!

The retrospective multicentre study by Dr Anna Lang (University Hospital Innsbruck) aimed to analyse the radiological and clinical correlation of iCOR and ROM after cTDR. A total of 53 segments were analysed – pre-op and 12 months follow-up.

The determination of the iCOR describes the quality of motion. Furthermore, a correlation of the correct placement of cTDR to preserve of a physiological iCOR was found. The changes of these parameters and their clinical relevance have not been analysed for most current devices. Therefore, the aim of this study was to analyse the radiological and clinical correlation of iCOR and ROM following cTDR.

When connecting the clinical and radiological parameters, a significant correlation between NDI and implant position (Pearson’s R: -0.39; p<0.01) was found.

Many thanks to Raylytic for the excellent cooperation in the field of statistical and imaging evaluations.

Please find the full study here:

European Spine Journal [(2021) 30:3328- 3414]

https://rdcu.be/cGd5q

Don’t hesitate to contact us about our studies via studies@signus.com

More information on ROTAIO:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/rotaio-cervical-prosthesis.html

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com