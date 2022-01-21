21-22 September 2022, 7th World Congress on Spine and Spinal Disorders; London January 5, 2022

Message from the committee:

On behalf of the local committee, we are delighted to welcome you all to the 7th World Congress on Spine and Spinal Disorders taking place at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow in London, UK from 21 – 22 September 2022.

Spine 2022 is a top ten premier UK conference and around the globe. Join World Spine Congress to excel in Spine Healthcare.

As we emerge from the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and embrace the new normal we are enchanted to have the opportunity to host this prestigious event. Even during this pandemic period, we support your professional development through quality educational opportunities, collaboration, and networking.

We look forward to seeing attendees and industry leaders from around the world gather to discuss topics under our 2022 theme, Navigating Beyond Borders in Spine Healthcare.

The congress includes six plenary sessions with recent scientific and clinical advancements in the field of spine healthcare. We have included special sessions on emerging topics in spine care.

Focused and evidence-based spine care by physicians has a great impact on the overall outcome of patients suffering from Spine Diseases and Spine Disorders. Hence, spine professionals are indebted to magnify their knowledge and skills along with the rapid progressions in treatment technology.

We have international speakers and advanced spine physicians to enlighten us with various trends in the field of spine care. It offers delegates an outstanding combination of various scientific presentations, workshops, and exhibitions to learn about the devices and new technologies that can advance your practice.

We trust that this Spine 2022 will be enjoyable with pioneering science and education and provide delegates with great opportunities to catch up with friends from across the country and the world.

We really appreciate your attention and your valuable collaboration with Spine 2022. London is waiting for you!

For more information and to book your place, visit: https://spine.cmesociety.com/