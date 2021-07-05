US spine surgeon launches advanced disc replacement spinal restoration centre July 5, 2021

Pulling from three decades as Hollywood’s go-to spinal neurosurgeon, a globally-recognised authority on spinal health, and the world’s foremost motion preservation and restoration innovator, Dr Todd H Lanman has announced the launch of the Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center in Los Angeles.

The ADR Spinal Restoration Center is the brainchild of Dr Lanman, who spearheaded the strategic new venture through his Beverly Hills-based practice, Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery.

The practice continues to pioneer minimally invasive, advanced surgery solutions that empower patients to regain control of their lives, eliminating their chronic neck and back pain, restoring their motion, preserving their mobility, and improving their overall quality of life.

Along with clinical partner, board-certified orthopaedic spine surgeon Dr Jason M Cuellar, the ADR Spinal Restoration Center will next begin to expand across the country, beginning on the West Coast and eventually rolling out to encompass other key regions of the country.

Employing the latest in technological advancements and carrying on a legacy of treating most A-list celebrities in film and TV, legendary musicians, business luminaries, and patients from around the globe, Dr Lanman’s ADR Spinal Restoration Center will focus on bringing together each and every modality and solution possible, as part of its multidisciplinary, world-class holistic approach to spinal restoration.

This will include not only lumbar and cervical artificial disc replacement procedures, but robotic spine surgery and other procedures and treatments for conditions such as spinal stenosis and spondylosis.

It will also provide future-forward solutions for bone health and successful ageing management, as part of its proprietary 4D Health Approach, to help ensure continued movement and flexibility beyond surgical procedures.

Dr Lanman has spent decades undertaking clinical research, presiding over the majority of spine medicine advancements as principal investigator on many clinical trials relating to artificial disc replacement, leading to their FDA approvals. He adamantly believes spinal fusion surgery should be considered a thing of the past, and yet it continues to be the go-to procedure for nearly half a million patients each year, restricting their motion and quality of life rather than restoring it.

In fact, in 2019, he pioneered the off-label procedure he has termed ‘Restorative Motion Surgery,’ removing and reversing prior fusions in patients and replacing them with artificial discs. He has and continues to successfully perform this innovative procedure on patients who wish to avoid additional fusions.

He is also currently enrolling patients who may be candidates for motion preserving alternatives to spinal fusion, in two new clinical research trials featuring artificial cervical disc devices by Centinel Spine and Synergy Spine Solutions, the prodisc C Vivo and SK, and the Synergy Disc.

Dr Lanman continues to serve as a medical educator and expert contributor, as well as an associate professor at UCLA for the past 20-plus years. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. His practice, Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Institute for Spinal Disorders and UCLA Medical Center.

For more information on ADR Spinal Restoration Center, visit http://www.adrspine.com

For more information on Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md.