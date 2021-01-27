NSpine: Dysraphic spinal conditions

Dachling Pang from California is undoubtedly one of the world’s most experienced researchers and surgeons in dealing with dysraphic spinal conditions.

Here, Professor Pang explains the pathogenesis of dysraphic spinal conditions. This is a valuable lecture for anyone engaged in paediatric deformity and paediatric neurosurgery.

NSpine is bringing you a free video from the archive of its past meetings on a weekly basis.

All videos were recorded during the live session with NSpine’s expert faculty presenting on topics relevant to practicing spine surgeons and spine healthcare professionals.

NSpine’s live events for 2021 are scheduled to go ahead and booking is open.