Online opportunity allows participants unrestricted access to EUROSPINE September 22, 2020

As a response to the current Corona crisis, EUROSPINE 2020, which was supposed to be held in Vienna, Austria, this year, will now take place exclusively online between 6−9 October 2020 as a fully EACCME accredited congress

The EUROSPINE Annual Meeting is recognised as a premier event in the world of spine, each year attracting approximately 3,500 spine specialists from around the globe. Known for its rich scientific content and educational sessions, animated debates, industry workshops and presentations on the latest technical innovations, delegates have the opportunity to exchange ideas with the greatest minds in spine today.

EUROSPINE 2020 to be held exclusively online

As a response to the current Corona crisis, Europe’s leading spine meeting EUROSPINE 2020, which was supposed to be held in Vienna, Austria, this year, will now take place exclusively online between 6−9 October 2020 as a fully EACCME accredited congress.

EUROSPINE President Everard Munting assures that going virtual will not compromise quality for participants. “We remain dedicated to offering an unprecedented exchange of knowledge when it comes to spinal health; with a rich scientific programme that will appeal to all participants, industries and stakeholders. We see this as an opportunity for us to give participants unrestricted access to EUROSPINE, as opposed to a setback, and look forward to virtually welcoming our participants.”

What can you expect?

Top-quality scientific programme: the programme committee followed a meticulous reviewing process and selected 68 abstracts for regular presentations, 89 for oral ‘QuickFires’ and 90 for e-posters.

Engagement: Three live debates, three keynote lectures, interactive discussions and the popular Best of Show session

Convenience: No travel required – take part from the comfort of your home.

Charisma: Exclusive industry workshops featuring acclaimed invited speakers

Innovation: A digital industry exhibition with face-to-face video presentations on the latest products and technologies and flexible scheduling options

To accommodate international attendees and varying work schedules, EUROSPINE 2020 will be offering time-zone sensitive session slots. The new online format also presents live debates streamed in real-time with interactive Q&A discussion sessions made available to congress participants through the online congress platform — featuring the latest technology.

EUROSPINE 2020 will also host industry-exclusive workshops and Meet-the-Experts sessions will be offered online. Participants will have the opportunity to attend a virtual industry exhibition with face-to-face video presentations and scheduling options so that they can connect with initiators of the latest products and technologies in the spinal health industry.

Turning the congress into a virtual experience enables the organising committee to offer participants a more affordable registration fee. Upon registration, participants will also receive access to the EUROSPINE online library, which includes more than 1,300 recordings and resources gathered throughout the past congresses. They will be made available for a limited amount of time once the congress has ended. “Although we still see the major benefits of physical congresses (participants travelling and exchanging valuable knowledge face-to-face with colleagues), we cannot deny that hosting an event like this online allows us to give more people in the community access to the latest research and findings in spinal health. At a lower cost, from anywhere in the world.” said Munting.

The Chair of EUROSPINE Programme Committee, Tamás Fekete, emphasises that the EUROSPINE 2020 Annual Meeting is not a webinar. “It is a full, interactive platform that will make you feel as though you are attending the meeting in person. Sit in on the scientific presentations of your colleagues, learn from eminent spine specialists, participate in Q&As and visit our virtual exhibition. Furthermore, we aim for uniting forces of our world-wide spine community, so you will have access at our virtual meeting to sessions organised by other societies such as NASS, AO Spine, CSRS-European Section, just to name a few. “

It is planned to host EUROSPINE again in Vienna in 2024. Until then, the committee will all virtually see you at EUROSPINE 2020 from 6−9 October.

For more details, please visit: www.eurospinemeeting.org/virtual2020