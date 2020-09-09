More appealing, more informative and with new functions: the revised SIGNUS website is online September 9, 2020

Since the end of August SIGNUS presents itself with a new website. The new online presence offers clearly arranged and comprehensive information about the family business SIGNUS, its products and events.

Doctors, healthcare professionals and distributors will find optimally adjusted content that is presented in an up-to-date and clear layout. For patients, there is a separate section with easily understandable information on anatomy, clinical pictures, surgical procedures and a glossary with the definition of relevant foreign words.

With this step, the family-run independent company is even more positioned for an increasingly digital future. Digitisation has already been driven forward very strongly internally and in exchange with hospitals for some time. SIGNUS was one of the first companies to be ready for EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) and has been looking for hospitals that use SIGNUS to take the step towards purely electronic ordering.

More appealing, more informative, new functions, visit: www.signus.com