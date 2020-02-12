12-13 June 2020, MIS Spine Surgery Cadaver Lab Course; Oswestry

Venue: Institute Lecture Theatre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt, Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Oswestry, Shropshire.

Target Audience: Newly appointed Spinal Consultants and Spinal Fellows.

Objectives: This 1 ½ day course is intended to help those Spinal Surgeons and Fellows who are interested in improving their MIS surgery skills. It will benefit those who have had some exposure to placing MIS pedicle screws in the lumbar spine and wish to expand their practice. The course is limited to 12 people only. Friday afternoon will comprise lectures, with a dinner in the evening and Saturday will be in a cadaveric lab setting.

Topics to be covered include:

Advanced percutaneous pedicle screw placement technique • Thoracic spine constructs • Extension into pelvis • Long construct challenges

MIS TLIF

Basic and/or advanced techniques as appropriate to delegates

Delegate fee £500

Info and to book: https://www.orthopaedic-institute.org/courses/