23-24 January 2020, Anatomy and surgical exposure in orthopaedics course; Oswestry
The course is primarily aimed as preparation for FRCS (Tr&Orth) examinations and is appropriate for all levels of Orthopaedic Trainee from ST3.
Outline programme is here
Venue: Institute of Orthopaedics, Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry
Target Audience: The course is for all levels of orthopaedic trainees preparing for FRCS exams
Content: The programme includes demonstrations of cadaveric prosection of the upper limb and the lower limb with presentations on the spine.
Registration Fee: £300
For info and to book: https://www.orthopaedic-institute.org/anatomy-and-surgical-exposures-in-orthopaedics-course-23-24-january-2020.html
