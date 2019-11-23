23-24 January 2020, Anatomy and surgical exposure in orthopaedics course; Oswestry

The course is primarily aimed as preparation for FRCS (Tr&Orth) examinations and is appropriate for all levels of Orthopaedic Trainee from ST3.

Outline programme is here

23-24 Jan 2020 Anatomy & Surgical Exposure in Orthopaedics Course

Venue: Institute of Orthopaedics, Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry

Target Audience: The course is for all levels of orthopaedic trainees preparing for FRCS exams

Content: The programme includes demonstrations of cadaveric prosection of the upper limb and the lower limb with presentations on the spine.

Registration Fee: £300

For info and to book: https://www.orthopaedic-institute.org/anatomy-and-surgical-exposures-in-orthopaedics-course-23-24-january-2020.html