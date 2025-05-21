The ROH supports The Backbone, by Ayesha Jones

The Backbone by Ayesha Jones is a new photobook that offers an intimate and activating exploration of idiopathic scoliosis as a lens to address broader female health.

The project brings together personal narratives and collective experiences, illuminating the experiences of females who have been historically marginalised in medical discourse, and includes new photography and commissioned writing.

Through a series of evocative photographs and intimate reflections, Jones shares her journey with severe scoliosis, using the condition as a vehicle to challenge misconceptions and advocate for the urgent need for comprehensive understanding of female health. During the development of the new work Jones reflected on her life with idiopathic scoliosis and collaborated with other women who have lived experience of the condition and its treatment.

The Backbone highlights the often-overlooked narratives surrounding female experiences, emphasising the importance of visibility, representation, and research in transforming healthcare and societal perceptions. The book invites readers to engage in critical conversations about identity, health, and the power of storytelling, ultimately fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities of the female body in a groundbreaking new body of work and call to action for equitable healthcare.

Ayesha Jones said: “Idiopathic scoliosis is ten times more common in females than in males, and I have always wondered why this is. Recent research suggests that hormonal imbalances might be a contributing factor, which made me realise how little I knew about the workings of my own body. This book is a personal exploration aimed at deepening my knowledge of female health. Through my photography and collaborative process, I connect with other women who share similar experiences, as we seek to understand what it truly means to care for and embrace our imbalanced bodies… The women who feature share their stories through a series of anonymous anecdotes taken from recorded interviews I conducted with them. Their anecdotes appear throughout the book, highlighting our shared yet profoundly personal experiences. I photographed these women at The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham, where I underwent my spinal fusion surgery in 2013. The hospital and its staff have provided valuable support for both me and my work, playing a significant role in the development of this project.”

The launch event at Ikon Gallery will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with powerful imagery and discussions that explore the intersection of female health and society. Guests will have the chance to purchase The Backbone on-site and participate in a dialogue aimed at raising awareness about idiopathic scoliosis and the broader implications for female health.

The launch will take place at IKON Gallery on the 23rd May at 5pm.

https://www.ikon-gallery.org/event/ayesha-jones-the-backbone-book-launch

The photobook is designed by Chris Neophytou (Out of Place Books) and published by GRAIN Projects, supported by GRAIN and Arts Council England.

Source: ROH

Image: Canva