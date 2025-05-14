COMPANY NEWS NEWS
14 May 2025
Osteotec signs exclusive distribution agreement with icotec ag to advance spine tumour therapy in Great Britain

Osteotec, a manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, has recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with icotec, a manufacturer of non-metallic spinal implants optimized for spine tumour therapy.

This collaboration, effective from May 8, marks a key milestone in Osteotec’s strategic growth, further expanding its spine product portfolio to provide physicians in Great Britain with advanced solutions that support improved patient outcomes.

Headquartered in Altstätten, Switzerland, icotec develops and manufactures innovative, radiolucent implants derived from BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK material for the operative treatment of tumour diseases of the spine and other indications.

icotec’s BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK material provides value in radiotherapy, enabling artifact-free CT/MRI images for accurate delineation of critical structures and accelerated dose planning, helping physicians improve diagnostic accuracy and deliver more effective treatment options for patients suffering with primary and metastatic spinal tumours.

“This partnership with icotec represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting physicians with innovative spinal solutions,” said Dean Stockwell, Osteotec Sales and Marketing Director.

“icotec’s innovative approach to the treatment of spinal oncology aligns with our mission to improve surgical outcomes and patient care. By adding icotec’s BlackArmor® implants to our growing spine portfolio, we are broadening the range of advanced tools available to physicians, enabling them to address the unique challenges associated with treating spinal tumours and other indications.”

The agreement solidifies Osteotec’s role as a supplier of spinal solutions in Great Britain, building on its established presence and expertise in supporting both NHS and private healthcare providers.

“We are excited to partner with Osteotec, a company renowned for its deep-rooted connections within the spine community and its dedication to improving patient care,” said Kurt Zoller, Chief Marketing Officer at icotec.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to make our BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants more accessible to physicians across Great Britain, empowering them to deliver enhanced treatment options for patients with complex spinal conditions.”

 

Image: Submitted by Osteotec

