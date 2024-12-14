14-16 May 2025, 40th Annual Meeting of Cervical Spine Research Society European Section 2025; Prague

Welcome note from the host:

It is my great pleasure to invite you to join us at the 40th CSRS-Europe Annual Meeting, which will take place from May 14–16, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic.

The CSRS-E Congress in 2025 is planned to build on the success of past CSRS-E congresses, each of which attracted participants from many countries around the world. In addition, the upcoming Congress in Prague aims to bring together an international audience in cervical spine involving all multidisciplinary specialties to share the best clinical practices and research discoveries that will shape the future of the treatment of cervical spine pathologies and improve standards of care.

The management of complications of all types of cervical spine disorders will be the key focus of this Congress, and Prague is the perfect city where all roads connect. This is the spirit of the CSRS-E 2025 Congress and will act as an excellent platform to discuss the latest scientific findings from prognosis, diagnosis, evaluation trough management and outcome of all types of cervical spine indications, from congenital to degenerative, trauma, oncological, inflammatory and deformities. Prognostic models utilizing artificial intelligence will be included.

The Congress program will feature lectures, debates, and panel discussions led by selected experts sharing their knowledge, outlining the most recent medical advances, surgical techniques, and addressing hot, controversial topics. More importantly, it will provide a unique opportunity for face-to-face networking and knowledge exchange. The advanced one-day cadaver course is open to everyone to learn tips and tricks from the masters.

Additionally, Prague is a welcoming city with a warm climate as well as a population. The most famous part of old Prague under UNESCO is situated only 15 minutes’ walk from the congress venue, which is Grandior Hotel.

Dear friends, I welcome you to join us at CSRS-E 2025 in Prague, where the community of spine professionals will meet to advance the future of cervical spine disorders management. Your participation is not just welcomed but integral to shaping the future of our patients and moving us all a significant step further together. Follow your road leading to Prague in May 2025!

Yours Sincerely

Petr Vachata

For more information and to register, visit: CSRS: Annual meeting cervical spine resaearch society europe