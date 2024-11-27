27-28 March 2025, The 4th ISMISS/MISS Endoscopic Forum; Spain

27th of March 2025
ISMISS/MISS Endoscopic Forum Conference in Auditorium
An international conference format with lectures, novel surgical techniques presentations, case presentations and open discussions.
With an impressive panel of invite faculty and speakers that will speak about the most important advances and experiences in the following topics. The organisers want to foster the discussion and an open exchange of ideas with the audience.
28th of March 2025
Hands-on Cadaver Training Workshop in Cadaver Lab
This will be a separate, industry-led cadaver workshop. Experienced International faculty will teach you hands-on to learn basic and advanced techniques in
- Endoscopic transforaminal and interlaminar surgery
- Endoscopic cervical surgery
- Endoscopic lumbar interbody fusion surgery
For more information and to book your place, visit: Missbcn