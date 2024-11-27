27-28 March 2025, The 4th ISMISS/MISS Endoscopic Forum; Spain

27th of March 2025

ISMISS/MISS Endoscopic Forum Conference in Auditorium

An international conference format with lectures, novel surgical techniques presentations, case presentations and open discussions.

With an impressive panel of invite faculty and speakers that will speak about the most important advances and experiences in the following topics. The organisers want to foster the discussion and an open exchange of ideas with the audience.

28th of March 2025

Hands-on Cadaver Training Workshop in Cadaver Lab

This will be a separate, industry-led cadaver workshop. Experienced International faculty will teach you hands-on to learn basic and advanced techniques in

Endoscopic transforaminal and interlaminar surgery

Endoscopic cervical surgery

Endoscopic lumbar interbody fusion surgery

For more information and to book your place, visit: Missbcn