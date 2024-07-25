Aston University and The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital jointly appoint first Professor of Clinical Practice in Orthopaedics

Professor Adrian Gardner has been appointed as the first Professor of Clinical Practice in Orthopaedics by Aston University, in partnership with the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Northfield, Birmingham.

Professor Gardner, a Consultant Spinal Surgeon and Research and Development Director at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital (ROH), will be tasked with developing an academic unit in musculoskeletal health and orthopaedics at Aston University, providing expert input into the shaping of courses, driving research and discovery in this important field and taking on some teaching responsibilities. Professor Gardner has an impressive applied research track record, evidenced by developing a comprehensive clinical research portfolio, and as the Director of Research supporting the critical work of others at ROH.

Professor Gardner said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Aston University and further cement our longstanding partnership. This is a much-needed role in the region to support the education of medical students in their knowledge of orthopaedics, and it creates essential pathways for increasing the research portfolio at ROH to help improve patient care and outcomes.

“Birmingham is already home to extensive orthopaedics research and with access to first-class facilities at ROH and collaboration with students at Aston University will only further put the city on the map for global orthopaedics research. Having led the research and development efforts at the ROH for the past 6 years, I’m really excited to be able to drive research even further forward through this work.”

This appointment is a substantial contribution to the ongoing partnership between ROH and Aston University, and will provide medical students with greater access to expertise in clinical practice in orthopaedics alongside research opportunities for students across a wide range of departments.

Professor Anthony Hilton, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Health and Life Sciences at Aston University said: “I am delighted to welcome Professor Adrian Gardner to the College of Health and Life Sciences here at Aston University. His joint appointment with the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital as professor of clinical practice in orthopaedics in Aston Medical School is an exciting development as the strategic partnership between the University and the hospital matures. I’m looking forward to seeing the educational and research opportunities in orthopaedics this partnership brings and the patient benefits that will follow.”

Image: L-R: Professor Anthony Hilton, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Health and Life Sciences at Aston University and Professor Adrian Gardner, Consultant Spinal Surgeon and Research and Development Director at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital (ROH)

Source: The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation