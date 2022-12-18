18-20 April 2023, BritSpine UK; Glasgow

BritSpine is the leading multi-disciplinary scientific conference and exhibition, held across 3 days which will bring together experts in spinal conditions, research and treatment from across the world to expand knowledge and promote networking.

The event will be accredited by EthicalMedTech and will also be CPD accredited by The Royal College of Surgeons. It is expected that a maximum of 3 points per AM/PM session are awarded making a total of up to 18 CPD points available for the full 3 days.

The event is held biannually (every 2 years) with the last BritSpine taking place in 2021 due to the pandemic and was held virtually, it was attended by over 550 from around the world.

We are developing a programme on a wide range of topics related to spinal care and research, with keynotes, debates, updates and paper sessions from both UK and International Faculty. The event also provides a unique opportunity to meet with peers in the spinal community, and we would welcome you to join us by submitting scientific abstracts and registering to attend what will be a very exciting and stimulating scientific event.

For more details and to book your place, visit: https://britspine.org