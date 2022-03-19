19-21 October 2022, EUROSPINE 2022; Milan, Italy

Welcome from the president

Dear members, dear colleagues, dear guests and friends,

Milan is the perfect venue to gather again in person. Our local hosts, Marco Teli, Sabrina Donzelli, and Pedro Berjano have organised an outstanding networking programme in this fascinating and intriguing city. Therefore, it is my greatest pleasure to invite you all to our EUROSPINE Annual Meeting 2022 in one of the most exciting cities of Italy. There is nowhere else EUROSPINE should celebrate its 24th anniversary together with you!

Whether you are a frequent attendee of our Annual Meetings or joining us for the first time, you can be confident to be provided with the highest scientific content including live educational events such as podium sessions, controversial debates, or fire-side sessions. Of course, our Programme and Education Committees have done everything so you do not miss a single CME point.

As the President of EUROSPINE, it is my honour to welcome you, our most important partners, to join this amazing environment for your individual networking in Europe and beyond.

Thomas Blattert

EUROSPINE President 2022

For more information and to book your place, visit: EUROSPINE