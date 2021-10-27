Taking place immediately before NSpine 2022 at the innovative IRCAD Institute, Strasbourg, France (May 27th – 29th 2022).
27-29 May 2022, NSpine Advanced Surgical Techniques and Complications Management Course; IRCAD, France
Cadaveric Labs Confirmed: SAVE THESE DATES
Advanced Lumbar 360° Reconstructive Course
Advanced Anterior Scoliosis Techniques Course
NSpine Advanced Surgical Techniques and Complications Management Course
Save these dates, you will not want to miss out! May 27th – 29th 2022.
Join the waiting list on the NSpine website to be amongst the first to be informed when registration is open.
