17-21 January 2022, NSpine Winter Masterclass 2022; Arosa, Switzerland October 11, 2021

Now in its 5th year, the NSpine Winter Masterclass has become established as one of the premier international case discussion forums, renown not only for the complexity of cases discussed, but also for the very open debating culture.

Many of our delegates return each year confirming the event as their most valuable professional learning experience.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the perfect location of the Kulm Hotel allows intense academic sessions balanced with winter recreation.

Case based learning and discussions across the range of spine surgery. Daily topics are grouped into – primary and secondary tumours of the spine including intraspinal tumours / adult and paediatric deformity / trauma of the spine / degenerative conditions of the spine / infections of the spine and metabolic conditions affecting the spine / complications and revisions in spine surgery – delegates are welcome to bring cases and the content and level of complexity is flexibly adjusted according to the requirements and preferences of the group.

Course format

Case based discussions with occasional lectures to supplement the topics.

The complexity is at expert level and covers the entire range of orthopaedic and neurosurgical spinal procedures and pathologies.

Limited availability

The number of attendees is limited to 30.

Delegates are encouraged to bring and present own cases.

Open and honest discussion is at the heart of this meeting.

For more information and to book, visit: https://www.nspine.com/nspine-winter-masterclass-arosa-2022/