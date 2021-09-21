EUROSPINE 2021 in Vienna: it’s time to meet again! September 21, 2021

EUROSPINE‘s Annual Meeting 2021 in Vienna (Austria) is just around the corner! From 6 to 8 October 2021, you will have the chance to reunite with friends and colleagues while fostering new relationships in a celebratory atmosphere after an extended period of social distancing.

Vienna is shaping up to be another high-quality EUROSPINE Annual Meeting, featuring top-notch, cutting-edge knowledge and a rich scientific programme including:

• lively debates

• recognised keynote speakers Fabio Galbusera, PhD and Lawrence Lenke, MD

• interesting pre-day courses

• engaging industry lunch workshops and meet the expert sessions

For a COVID-safe environment at the EUROSPINE Annual Meeting 2021, we will be checking the vaccination status of all participants upon entry and enforce social distancing throughout the whole meeting. Being vaccinated, you don’t need to fulfill any further entry requirements. Find out more about your safe stay in Vienna.

NEW this year: Fireside Chat

On Wednesday, 6 October from 17:30–19:00 CEST, EUROSPINE members will have the opportunity to tap the expertise of Key Opinion Leaders in a relaxed atmosphere.

We will have the immense pleasure to present to you:

• Dominika Ignasiak, Group Leader, Musculoskeletal Biomechanics at ETH Zürich, one of the top 10 universities worldwide. Dr. Ignasiak will be talking about “Musculoskeletal Modelling in Spine Surgery – In Silico Experiments”

• Prof. Jürgen Harms, is, without doubt, one of the most experienced specialists in spinal and scoliosis surgery. He will be reflecting on “Anterior Deformity Surgery. What we need to know for the Future”

On top, you can review two case reports and gain insights into clinical challenges on:

• “Spinal Deformity” with Ibrahim Obeid. Dr. Obeid is a spine surgeon specialised in adult and pediatric spine deformity and serves as a Consultant in Spine Surgery in Bordeaux University Hospital Spine Unit.

• “Endoscopy” with Christoph Siepe. Prof. Siepe is Head of the Department of the Spine Centre at Schön Clinic Munich Harlaching and an expert in the application of the minimally invasive, endoscopic surgical technique in spine surgery.

Be assured, if you cannot leave for whatever reason, by joining virtually you will not miss any of our exciting scientific sessions.

With its broad range of cultural and leisure activities and excellent medical care, Austria’s capital city is a pearl waiting to be discovered. You can still register for EUROSPINE 2021! We’re certain that the welcoming, multicultural ambiance of Vienna will be the perfect place to reconnect with old friends and unlock new synergies.