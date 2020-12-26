26-27 March 2021, NSpine Complications Management Course; Strasbourg, France December 7, 2020

Under the expert guidance of vascular surgeons, thoracic surgeons and urologists, the management and repair of injuries is tutored in small groups. The state-of-the-art facilities at the IRCAD Institute offer the perfect environment for replicating the complications situation in theatres. The immensely experienced faculty is on hand to tutor surgeons through the steps of damage control and repair. The simulation of the actual theatre environment is essential and fully delivered by the IRCAD Institute.

By combining cadaveric and live tissue training in one course, access techniques are refined and complications skills developed. This unique format is the most comprehensive and focussed way of learning to safely and efficiently perform anterior approaches to the lumbar and thoracic spine with the confidence of being able to handle potential complications. This training is essential for surgeons needing to perform demanding anterior surgery of the spine.

NSpine has a tradition in delivering innovative spine education of the highest calibre. In delivering the Complications Management Course, a further milestone is reached in the comprehensive spine training portfolio of NSpine.

The course is aimed at experienced surgeons who are interested in further development in anterior access to the lumbar and thoracic spine as well as actual damage control and repair to vascular and visceral structures.

The event will combine five-hour theory sessions with a full day of hands-on training at the renowned IRCAD Institute in Strasbourg.

The hands-on training will combine a half-day of cadaveric access training and a half-day of live tissue surgery focussing on vascular and visceral repair.

EACCME 6 points accredited.

To register, visit NSpine