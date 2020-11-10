10-12 March 2021, BritSpine 2021; Virtual event
Following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the team at BritSpine made the decision to move the BritSpine conference and exhibition to 2021. Further developments, including the continuation of the Louisa Jordan Hospital at the SEC Centre in Glasgow into 2021 means that they will be taking BritSpine online for the first time ever in March 2021.
While they put the finishing touches to this change, they will continue to keep all constituent society members, registered delegates, sponsors, abstract submitters, and all who are interested in this combined meeting of the UK Spine Societies, updated on the progress.
Further information including registration, programme and sponsorship will be posted at www.BritSpine.com and @BritSpine on Twitter.
Until then, please find below some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
I have already registered for BritSpine, will I still be registered for this online event?
Yes. All registrations will be carried over for this online event and you will not need to re-register. You will be emailed with specific details of your ticket (once we reopen registrations), including any partial refunds that may be due to you.
Will BritSpine offer CPD/CME points for delegates?
Yes. The event is accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSEng) and attendees will receive CPD/CME accreditation upon completion of a post-event survey.
Will BritSpine be accepting new abstracts?
Yes. The abstract portal has been reopened to new submissions and reworks of rejected abstracts. Visit https://flame.firebird.systems/archer-yates/BS2021/MySubmissions for further information.