14-16 July 2021, NSpine Conference; Portugal

NSpine is proud to be coming to Porto for the first international event outside the UK. Porto is steeped in history and in typical Nspine tradition, the meeting and venue merge to provide a unique experience.

As usual, all spine fields will be covered, with a particular emphasis being placed on paediatric deformity techniques from early onset through to AIS. Within degenerative conditions the particular emphasis will be on extensively covering endoscopic and microsurgical techniques, as well as innovative lateral access techniques.

Paediatric Deformity

Endoscopic and Microsurgical Techniques

Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Lateral/360)

Metastatic Tumors

Active Robotics

The focus of NSpine meetings is on clinical problem solving and decision making.

Whilst academia is important, NSpine goes into greater depth on technical details, techniques and emerging technology.

As such, our industry partners play a key role in shaping content through their R&D and manufacturing expertise and are an integral part of the programme and the delegates’ learning.

NSpine enables extensive networking and cross-speciality learning by bringing together all spine health care professionals irrespective of organisational “size”. Our interactive discussions between spinal surgeons, spinal anaesthetists, nursing professionals and even spinal veterinary surgeons were some of the highlights of previous meetings.