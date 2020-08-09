9-11 December 2020, DWG Spine Congress; Virtual experience August 25, 2020

See you – online at the 15th German Spine Congress!

A message from the management team:

Dear DWG members, dear colleagues, ladies and gentlemen,

“Corona” is currently turning our previous congress landscape upside down – our task now is to accept this challenge and master it as best as possible!

Due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the Executive Board of the German Spine Society (DWG) feels it has a responsibility to the members, congress participants and sponsors to create clarity at a relatively early stage and to ensure appropriate planning security. However, there is currently a lot of uncertainty as to whether the ban on major events with our participant format will be extended or which requirements will apply to events from October 25, 2020 in Berlin. The health of all of us and the well-being of the patient are not only a top priority for DWG, but also for society at large, in the event of further waves of infection. Therefore, the DWG 2020 will refrain from holding an attendance congress.

In view of the many high-quality scientific contributions that have been received and true to the motto – separated and yet united – we would not like to do without the joint exchange with you. Therefore, after careful consideration and weighing up of all risks – including economic ones – we decided together that the 15th DWG annual conference will take place from December 9th to 11th, 2020 as a digital congress.

What are the benefits for you?

The time period, program structure and schedule of the congress remain the same Excellent program, top-class national and international speakers Virtual room change and retrieval possible anytime and anywhere Lectures can be called up on demand with a delay Availability of congress content beyond the congress period Live discussions, chatting and other interactions Sustainable industrial presentation Exchange with colleagues in the lounge area CME certification according to the face-to-face congress There are no travel or accommodation costs



You will soon receive detailed information on registration, log-in data, submission of presentations, technical requirements, etc. from Conventus. As usual, we also provide up-to-date information on our website or via our newsletter .

Be part of this new, digital conference format and support the special efforts of our society for the success of our 15th DWG annual conference. Please register as soon as this is possible for the digital congress. If you have already registered, Conventus will contact you shortly about how to proceed.

We are very excited and look forward to meeting the special features of this pandemic year in particular!

With this in mind, we warmly welcome you.

Your conference management and the board of the DWG, as well as your Conventus team

For more information and to register your attendance, please visit: www.dwg-kongress.de