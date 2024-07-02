OCTOBER 2024
By: 30 July 2024
2-4 October 2024, EUROSPINE 2024; Vienna

The EUROSPINE Annual Meetings provide a venue where spine experts from all over the world gather to network and share knowledge while learning about the latest treatments and approaches in spine healthcare. 

The EUROSPINE Annual Meeting offers a comprehensive scientific programme designed to appeal to a wide range of interests and career stages within the spine community.

This year’s meeting has been accredited by the EACCME and awarded an excellent 19.5 CME credits, with the pre-day course also accredited for 5 CME credits. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your knowledge and network with your peers in the spine care community!

The most renowned speakers from Europe and around the world will be in Vienna to share their expertise with you.

The EUROSPINE Annual Meeting isn’t just another meeting. It’s a transformative experience designed to advance your expertise in spine care and empower you to deliver the best possible outcomes for your patients.

Online registration for EUROSPINE 2024 is now open!

Visit EUROSPINE 2024 for more information and to book your place.

