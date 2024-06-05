5-6 September 2024, 4th World Congress on Surgery, Surgeons & Anaesthesia; London

The Surgeon ESC 2024 has turned in to a premier forum to network, learn and connect with experts, academicians, researchers, specialists and activists in generating a platform to discuss and spread meaningful messages, values and practices in the subject of Surgery.

The conference is hosted around the theme “Exploring New Innovation in Surgery & Anaesthesia” with the goal to unite a wide audience of academics, industry, policymakers, and specialists around clearly circumscribed topics, engage participants in the productive level-headed discussion, and facilitate mutual understanding. An additional objective of the Congress is to provide a place for academicians and experts with inter-disciplinary/multi-disciplinary interests associated to Surgery to meet and interact with individuals inside and outside their own specific disciplines.

We are looking forward to welcoming you and spending valuable time in London, UK.

What you’ll get:

Get deep and deeper than ever into Surgery Expertise with 2 full days of expert keynotes, plenaries, workshops, symposiums, and group discussions.

Develop a plan of action and long-term strategies you can implement in your organization/institutions

Learn new emerging technologies, the latest trends, and success methodologies around individual genomics, General Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Bariatrics and more.

Network with expert peers, medical leaders and Surgeons, and get the insights you need to move forward for better advancement and development.

Get access to focused and provocative discussions.

Engage in an interactive environment on the key issues.

Target Audience:

The conference is open for all the experts working in Surgery which includes but not limited to:

Surgeons, General Surgeons, Laproscopic Surgeons, Vascular Surgeons, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Trauma Care Specialists, Dental Surgeons, Plastic Surgeons, Young Researchers, Surgery students, Academic Professors.

Call for Abstracts are open for Key Note Forum, Oral performances, Panel Presentations and scientific posters across the list of tracks highlighted in our website and papers on other topics not listed are also welcome if they meet the objectives of the conference. We hope and anticipate WCSS 2024 theme to inspire a number of research centres, institutions, and organizations and look forward to discussing ideas, new researchers, findings, and synergies, in this International Academic Forum.

For more information and to register your place, visit: Surgery 2024 | Surgery Conferences 2024 | Surgeons Meet (euroscicon.com)