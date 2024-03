EduWeek is a hybrid educational event that adopts a blended learning approach. It consists of two components:

PART 1: Online self-paced e-learning (asynchronous)

Participants acquire knowledge through the online component, consisting of recorded video lectures and graded quizzes to test the content covered.

PART 2: Face-to-face event (synchronous):

Content covered in PART 1 is discussed in case based discussions and skills workshops, further deepening the learning.