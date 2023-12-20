MARCH 2024
19 December 2023
20-22 March 2024, BASS 2024; Bournemouth

On behalf of the Wessex Spine Unit, University Hospital Southampton, BASS are delighted to welcome you to Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) for the British Association of Spine Surgeons (BASS) 2024 Conference and Exhibition.

We have a comprehensive programme covering all aspects of spine care with a principal theme of ‘Controversies in spine trauma’. An esteemed international group of keynote speakers, national experts and a scientific programme to match will ensure there is a rich environment for educational discussion and debate.

BASS 2024 will also offer opportunity to engage with our industry partners and sponsors in our exhibition and though a series of lunchtime symposia and demonstrations of the latest spinal implants, biologics, surgical techniques and enabling technology.

An engaging social programme will provide the perfect setting for networking with colleagues and meeting new friends. The conference banquet will be held in the historic 1930s Art Deco Ballroom of The Bournemouth Pavilion – don’t forget to book your dinner ticket when registering!

We look forward to welcoming you to the Sunny South Coast!

For more information and to book your place, click here

