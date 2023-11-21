FEBRUARY 2024
By: 9 November 2023
21-22 February 2024, Cape Town Hands-on Cadaveric Workshops; South Africa

An immersive learning experience that allows attendees to engage in hands-on cadaveric workshops focused on cervical spine surgery, fostering practical skill development and knowledge exchange.

The team at NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Cape Town at the state of the art Sunskill Laboratory, housed in the Biomedical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University for the first intermediate and advanced level cadaveric training course on cervical approaches and reconstructive techniques. Their International and local faculty are selected for their recognised expertise and teaching ability, including several of the most renowned minimally invasive and reconstructive cervical spine surgeons. Two delegates will be allocated per workstation with rotating faculty to optimise training exposure. Delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events – and especially the faculty – to hone their skills and acquire new cutting edge techniques. This workshop in particular is addressed at surgeons with an interest in cervical spine surgery but as yet limited experience. Faculty will scale the workshop complexity according to delegate experience to allow individual training needs to be met

You will find the prospectus for the Cape Town event here.

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 16 November 2023

Smith+Nephew opens new state-of-the-art surgical innovation and training centre in Munich

Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology company specialising in orthopaedics, advanced wound management and sports medicine, has recently announced the opening...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 9 November 2023

21-22 February 2024, Cape Town Hands-on Cadaveric Workshops; South Africa

An immersive learning experience that allows attendees to engage in hands-on cadaveric workshops focused on cervical spine surgery, fostering practical...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 7 November 2023

Aston University-led project to help NHS to tackle discrimination and bullying in the workplace

An Aston University co-led project has received NIHR (National Institute for Health and Care Research) Work and Health Research Programme...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 2 November 2023

Funding for spinal injury modelling awarded to Birmingham Orthopaedic Hospital

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital has secured funding alongside Aston University to develop 3D model for spinal cord injury treatment. A...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

Smith+Nephew opens new state-of-the-art surgical innovation and training centre in Munich

- 16 November 2023

21-22 February 2024, Cape Town Hands-on Cadaveric Workshops; South Africa

- 9 November 2023

Aston University-led project to help NHS to tackle discrimination and bullying in the workplace

- 7 November 2023

Funding for spinal injury modelling awarded to Birmingham Orthopaedic Hospital

- 2 November 2023

ATHLET® – Cervical vertebral body replacement from Signus

- 10 October 2023

Amber Implants announces start of clinical trial with VCFix® Spinal System

- 3 October 2023
BROWSE BY SECTION