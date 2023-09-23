23-26 July 2024, 7th NSpine Major Multidisciplinary Spine Conference 2024; London September 28, 2023

A dynamic platform for interdisciplinary discourse, bringing together experts from various fields to explore holistic approaches to spine health care.

Located in the heart of Covent Garden, The Connaught Rooms will provide a stunning venue for the much anticipated return of the NSpine Main Conference to London.

Once again, a truly comprehensive program featuring all aspects of spine surgery will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals

from across the globe.

Dates: 23rd – 26th of July 2024

To Pre-register, please send us an email at info@nspine.com

For more information on NSpine events, visit NSpine