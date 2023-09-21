21-22 February 2024, NSpine Hands-on Cadaveric Workshops; South Africa September 28, 2023

An immersive learning experience that allows attendees to engage in hands-on cadaveric workshops focused on cervical spine surgery, fostering practical skill development and knowledge exchange.

The First NSpine Advanced Cervical Surgical Techniques Course

We cordially invite you to join us in captivating Cape Town for an extraordinary experience – the Advanced Cervical Spine Specimen Course. Set against the stunning backdrop of the state-of-the-art Sunskill Laboratory within the Biomedical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University, this course promises to be the epitome of comprehensive cadaveric training.

The Advanced Cervical Spine Specimen Course offers a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses both standard and advanced surgical techniques.

Included in our offering, delegates will also gain access to the Cape Town International Spine Symposium meeting on the 22nd and 23rd at the BMRI

building adjacent to the Sunskill lab. This symposium promises to be a hub of groundbreaking insights and networking opportunities, further enriching your experience.

Dates: 21st – 22nd of February 2024.

To Register, please send us your completed registration form ( download link here) to registrations@nspine.com

You will find the prospectus for the Cape Town event here.