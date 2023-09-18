18-21 April 2024, NSpine Strasbourg Cadaveric and Live Tissue Training; France September 28, 2023

A unique opportunity for participants to gain insights into advanced surgical techniques and complications management through cadaveric and live tissue training at the world-renowned IRCAD facility.

The 4th NSpine Combined Cadaveric and Live Tissue Workshops

We are thrilled to announce the dates for our 4th Combined Cadaveric and Live Tissue Training Workshops.

This workshop stands as a testament to the pinnacle of surgical training, an immersive platform that rivals the very essence of an operating theater. With a commitment to excellence, NSpine has curated an exceptional faculty of globally recognized experts, meticulously chosen for their unwavering expertise and exceptional teaching acumen.

With an impressive faculty-to-delegate ratio of 1:2, and even 1:1 for select expert training modules, your learning journey is uniquely personalised.

Dates: 18th – 21st of April 2024.

To Pre-register, please send us an email at info@nspine.com

For more information on NSpine events, visit: NSpine