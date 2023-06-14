14-15 November 2023, Future Surgery; London

Future Surgery, in partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons of England, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2023 edition.

Returning to the ExCeL in London on 14 and 15 November 2023, Future Surgery is a unique gathering of surgical professionals and operating theatre teams, featuring over 100 exhibitors and more than 110 expert speakers.

Bringing together innovators, early adopters and leading experts from around the world, Future Surgery 2023 is set to shape the future of surgical practice. With over 4,500 healthcare professionals expected to attend, the two-day event offers accredited professional development, networking opportunities, and insights from the brightest minds in the sector.

This year’s CPD-accredited* conference is poised to be the most comprehensive to date, with a focus on global health innovation, disruptive technology, innovation in surgery, human factors, and research to support the transformation of the profession and the improved care and safety of patients. The programme will include keynotes, panel discussions, live surgery, demonstrations and practical workshop sessions delivered by leading names from surgery, academia and industry.

Future Surgery will also feature a vibrant exhibition floor, where 100 suppliers will be showcasing their latest developments in surgery – enabling visitors to learn how technology and new ways of working are revolutionising patient care and outcomes.

Andy Stewart, Show Manager said: “We are thrilled to invite professionals from the surgical community to join us at Future Surgery 2023. Our conference serves as a unique platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the exploration of transformative advancements in surgical practice. With an outstanding line-up of keynote speakers, interactive workshops and cutting-edge exhibitors, attendees can expect invaluable insights, networking opportunities with industry pioneers, and a glimpse into the future of the profession.”

More than 3,200 clinicians gathered at last year’s event. Highlights included an opening address by Professor Neil Mortensen, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; panels on the recovery of elective services and surgical training, alongside live surgery demonstrating the latest techniques and technology, and discussions on the future workforce.

The 2023 edition will build on this and offer visitors an up-close experience with disruptive technologies and innovations driving the future of the surgical landscape.

Future Surgery is delivered in partnership between CloserStill Media and the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England). The event encourages shared insights and professional development, enabling the entire perioperative team to reflect, and explore how technology and new ways of working are revolutionising patient care and outcomes in the UK and worldwide.

With six dedicated educational theatres running simultaneous CPD-accredited* content, Future Surgery 2023 is a must-attend event for surgical and operating theatre teams.

To find out more, visit: https://www.futuresurgeryshow.com/welcome

Photo © 2022 – ASV Photography Ltd.

www.ASVphotos.com