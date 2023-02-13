31 March – 1 April 2023, Spine Spring Summit; Budapest February 13, 2023

EUROSPINE and EANS Spine Spring Summit 2023

We are pleased to invite you to this brand-new event realised as another fruitful collaboration between EUROSPINE, the Spine Society of Europe and the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS).

This event will focus exclusively on tumours and infections. Be sure to learn from well-known leading experts, discuss with peers and exchange with the renowned faculty.

The #SpineSpringSummit on Tumours and Infections is a must-attend event for all members of the spine community. Join us in Budapest from 31 March to 1 April to gain valuable insights, engage in lively debates, and participate in interactive case discussions with leading experts in the field.



The summit features a unique format that includes opportunities to build a rock-solid basis on Friday afternoon, learn about essential updates on Saturday morning, and deepen your understanding of cutting-edge technology in the afternoon. On Friday, attend the debate on the role of surgery for primary spinal infections and join the Saturday morning discussion on reducing surgical complications. In the afternoon, explore “Real-world surgery: Management of infections and tumours with limited resources” with world-class experts.

This summit provides a comprehensive and interactive learning experience that is not to be missed.



Register now and take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to network with peers, hear from renowned experts, and advance your skills.



Check out the rich and interactive programme and secure your place today!