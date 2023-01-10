May 31–June 3, 2023, Global Spine Congress 2023; Prague, Czech Republic January 10, 2023

AO Spine’s annual meeting, the Global Spine Congress (GSC) is the leading world class spine congress gathering thousands of spine surgeons worldwide.

This year, GSC is welcoming spine care professionals from around the world to meet in-person in Prague, one of Europe’s most charming and photogenic cities. GSC is a great venue to enhance your expertise by attend the highly regarded scientific program presented by quality speakers, learn about the latest innovations and technologies from our industry partners, and take in a truly unique cultural experience.

As one of the biggest gatherings for thousands of spine surgeons from all over the world, this congress provides an outstanding forum to exchange ideas, network with fellow spine professionals, and learn about the latest research and technologies in spine surgery.

For more information and to register your place, please visit: http://gsc2023.org