20-23 July 2023, NSpine 3rd Combined Cadaveric and Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what is probably the highest level of surgical training that can be provided outside of actual surgery.

Our faculty are selected for their recognised expertise and teaching ability. NSpine provides the foundation at IRCAD for you to experience the ideal training workshops.

The faculty : delegate ratio is 1:2 and for select expert training modules 1:1.

Combining cadaveric and live tissue training is an advanced and highly effective means of teaching not only advanced approaches to the spine and implant handling, but also the management of complications which may occur.

This year we have expanded the range of workshops to additionally include surgical technique training on simulation models.

The full training portfolio now includes paediatric deformity techniques, adult anterior and posterior reconstructive and minimally invasive techniques (endoscopic and lateral) as well as live tissue complications management.

Dates: 20th – 23rd of July 2023.

This event is Medtech Compliant and CME accreditation will be applied for. To Pre-register, please send us an email at info@nspine.com.

For more information, visit nspine.com