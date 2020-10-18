18-22 January 2021, NSpine Platinum Masterclass; Switzerland

18-22 January 2021, NSpine Platinum Masterclass; Switzerland
October 7, 2020

Now in its 5th year, the NSpine Platinum Masterclass has become established as one of the premier international case discussion forums, renown not only for the complexity of cases discussed, but also for the very open debating culture.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the perfect location of the Kulm Hotel allows intense academic sessions balanced with winter recreation.

 

Course Format

Case based discussions with occasional lectures to supplement the topics.

The complexity is at expert level and covers the entire range of orthopaedic and neurosurgical spinal procedures and pathologies.

 

Course Schedule

Monday (pm 16:30-19:30) and Friday (am 8:30-11:30) are half days with a single sessions, all other days have am and pm sessions.

Faculty and cases vary between groups and delegates are welcome to book onto one or both groups.

 

Course Content

Cases are grouped in categories:

Tumour / Deformity / Trauma / Degenerative / Metabolic & Infection

Discussions and cases can expand into any area of interest.

 

Mon 18th and Weds 20th Jan 2021:
Complex Spinal Tumours and Infections

Detailed case discussions led by highly experienced presenters with increasing complexity throughout the am and pm sessions. Cases are presented with discussions ensuing on treatment options and alternatives along with natural history of the condition and potential complications arising during the course of treatment. The focus is on technical aspects of the surgery with in depth discussion on surgical steps and minimising complications. Monday will see more Tumour cases being discussed with more Infections on Tuesday whereby there will be an overlap of both on both days as part of the differential diagnosis of cases.

 

Tues 19th and Thu 21st Jan 2021:
Complex Spinal Deformity and Trauma

Detailed case discussions led by highly experienced presenters with increasing complexity throughout the am and pm sessions. Cases are presented with discussions ensuing on treatment options and alternatives along with natural history of the condition and potential complications arising during the course of treatment. The focus is on technical aspects of the surgery with in depth discussion on surgical steps and minimising complications. Wednesday will focus more strongly on trauma and Thursday more strongly on Deformity whereby there is an overlap between the topics to a degree where important for differential diagnosis.

 

Weds 20th and Fri 22nd Jan 2021:
Degenerative and Inflammatory Spine Conditions and Advanced Motion Preservation Technology

Detailed case discussions led by highly experienced presenters with increasing complexity throughout the am and pm sessions. Cases are presented with discussions ensuing on treatment options and alternatives along with natural history of the condition and potential complications arising during the course of treatment. The focus is on technical aspects of the surgery with in depth discussion on surgical steps and minimising complications.

 

For more information and to book, please visit: https://www.nspine.com/nspine-platinum-masterclass-arosa-2021/

Categories: EVENTS, JANUARY 2021
Tags: medical education, NSpine, spinal procedures, Spinal Surgery, trauma

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*