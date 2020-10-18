18-22 January 2021, NSpine Platinum Masterclass; Switzerland

Now in its 5th year, the NSpine Platinum Masterclass has become established as one of the premier international case discussion forums, renown not only for the complexity of cases discussed, but also for the very open debating culture.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the perfect location of the Kulm Hotel allows intense academic sessions balanced with winter recreation.

Course Format

Case based discussions with occasional lectures to supplement the topics.

The complexity is at expert level and covers the entire range of orthopaedic and neurosurgical spinal procedures and pathologies.

Course Schedule