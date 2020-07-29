Biocomposites signs new exclusive distributor in Australia July 29, 2020

Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, recently announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LifeHealthcare. Selling STIMULAN® and genex calcium matrices for surgical use in musculoskeletal infections, trauma, spine and foot and ankle.

LifeHealthcare is one of Australia’s leading providers of medical device solutions with a team of complex orthopaedic experts that focus on infection, revision arthroplasty, oncology, limb deformity, paediatrics and biologics.

The STIMULAN® Rapid Cure and STIMULAN® Kit products are truly absorbable and specifically designed to be placed at the site of infection as part of a surgeon’s dead space and infection management strategies. Its unique crystal structure and properties transform outcomes in the presence of infection. The genex platform is an innovative, versatile synthetic bone graft that supports natural healing and vanishes without a trace.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: “Partnering with LifeHealthcare allows us to provide surgeons treating infected and high-risk patients with our innovative products – to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions and lower overall treatment costs. This is another example of our strategy to partner with key players in our priority markets, which already includes agreements with the NHS in the UK and HealthTrust in the US.”

Matt Muscio, Chief Executive Officer of LifeHealthcare, said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Biocomposites to further address the needs of Australian surgeons and their patients. LifeHealthcare has established an excellent distribution presence and our strong relationship with surgeons enables us to effectively bring best in class products such as STIMULAN® to market. This product fits well into our portfolio of complex arthroplasty and oncology solutions and we look forward to working with the Biocomposites team into the future.”

STIMULAN® is already used in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world.