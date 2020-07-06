6-9 October 2020, EUROSPINE Virtual Meeting; Online worldwide July 7, 2020

From the organising committee:

Dear colleagues and friends,

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and to protect the health and safety of all our stakeholders, our October live meeting will not take place as originally planned in Vienna, Austria.

In its place, EUROSPINE is pleased to offer you a full, CME-accredited online congress from 6–9 October 2020 with a rich scientific programme that will appeal to all participants, industry and stakeholders.

As Europe’s leading spine society, we are fully committed to providing high-quality education and learning opportunities that allow spine experts in all parts of the world to hone their skills and profit from the most up-to-date research. The content of our virtual meeting will offer the same high value as our live meetings, with top-quality educational sessions and live debates including access to the Medtech Industry.

Here is what you can expect:

A fully EACCME accredited online congress , taking place on 6–9 October 2020

, taking place on 6–9 October 2020 Top-quality scientific programme including all accepted oral abstracts for 2020 in Vienna

for 2020 in Vienna Time-zone sensitive session slots , so you can take part wherever you are in the world or even participate without closing your practice

, so you can take part wherever you are in the world or even participate without closing your practice Live debates

Interactive discussions and Q&A via the EUROSPINE App

via the EUROSPINE App Affordable registration fees including access to the EUROSPINE online library to re-experience the congress as often as you want over a pre-determined time period

to re-experience the congress as often as you want over a pre-determined time period Exclusive industry workshops featuring acclaimed invited speakers

featuring acclaimed invited speakers A digital industry exhibition with face-to-face video presentations and scheduling options to allow you to be informed about the latest products and technologies

with face-to-face video presentations and scheduling options to allow you to be informed about the latest products and technologies No travel necessary, take part from the comfort of your home

While we deeply regret not being able to see all of you in person, we are committed to turning EUROSPINE 2020 into the highest-quality online education programme the spine community will experience this year.

Finally, we would like to inform all of you who have been looking forward to visiting Vienna this October that EUROSPINE will be back in Vienna in 2024. The city is looking forward to welcoming you then!

Your EUROSPINE 2020 Organising Team