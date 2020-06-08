University Orthopedics appoints Alan Daniels

University Orthopedics has appointed Dr Alan Daniels as chief of its spine surgery division.

Daniels has been a member of the University Orthopedics family for years—completing both his residency training and his trauma and spine fellowships there.

He has been serving as interim chief at University Orthopedics since August of 2019 and has helped to guide the department of orthopaedics through a very difficult time after the untimely passing of his predecessor, Dr Mark Palumbo

Dr Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics, said: “In his time as interim chief, Dr Daniels has worked diligently with the spine service physicians and we could not be any more thrilled that he has agreed to take on this role permanently.”

“In addition to the wealth of knowledge and insight he brings to his specialty, Dr Daniels is committed to a higher level of patient care—a mission that is at the very heart of our practice.”

Daniels is a board-certified spine surgeon who specialises in complex spinal disorders. He serves as the chief of the adult spinal deformity service at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

He is also director of spine surgery research, an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and co-director of the Brown Spine Surgery Fellowship.