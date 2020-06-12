OrthoPediatrics Corp launches ApiFix in the US

OrthoPediatrics Corp, a company focused exclusively on the field of paediatric orthopaedics, has launched the ApiFix Minimally Invasive Deformity Correction system in the US.

The company anticipates approximately 20 clinical centres in the US to enter data related to the use of the ApiFix system into a post-approval study registry hosted by the Pediatric Spine Study Group in order to continue monitoring the safety and probable benefit of the device for the treatment of progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS).

The ApiFix technology is a posterior dynamic deformity correction system approved for use in AIS patients with Lenke type 1 and Lenke type 5 curves of 40° to 60° and acts as an internal brace implanted unilaterally on the concave aspect of the curvature.

It enables surgeons to perform a unique treatment and provide permanent curve correction while retaining spine flexibility, all via a less invasive surgical procedure compared to spinal fusion.

Patient recovery is relatively pain-free and is measured in days, not months. The ApiFix system offers a patented unidirectional, self-adjusting rod mechanism and motion-preserving polyaxial joints, allowing additional post-operative correction over time.

Paul Mraz, senior vice president of OrthoPediatrics and former president and chief executive officer of ApiFix, commented: “ApiFix’s novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain paediatric patients.”

”Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched and provides a superior technology for treating AIS. Now that the pause of elective surgeries due to Covid-19 is lifting, we look forward to initiating the commercial availability of the procedure in the United States and anticipate the first procedures to be performed in the coming weeks.”

Jeff Smithey, vice president of spine at OrthoPediatrics added: “We are excited to begin providing access for this game-changing technology to children in the US who are dealing with progressive scoliosis. The ApiFix system fills a major treatment gap after failed bracing and offers a viable treatment alternative potentially allowing patients to avoid fusion surgery with what we believe to be the least invasive surgical procedure for correcting scoliosis available in the world.”